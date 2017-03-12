AM Joy 03/12/17

Environmental activists slam Trump’s EPA

Phyllis Young of the Standing Rock Sioux tribe, Jane Kleeb, head of the Nebraska Democratic party, and Mustafa Ali, former head of the EPA's Environmental Justice Office, join Joy Reid on the Trump administration policies that will likely harm the environment. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

