Emails show Trump aide Miller promoted anti-immigration views08:47
Stephen Miller, White House senior policy advisor for Donald Trump, is the subject of a report by the Southern Poverty Law Center, which presents emails in which Miller reportedly shared information on white nationalist literature and other controversial topics with Breitbart, a web site associated with ‘alt-right’ ideologies. Michael Edison Hayden, senior investigative reporter for the Southern Poverty Law Center, joins Joy Reid to discuss.