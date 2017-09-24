AM Joy 09/24/17

E.J. Dionne new book: One Nation After Trump

The Washington Post’s E.J. Dionne co-authored the new book, ‘One Nation After Trump: A Guide for the Perplexed, the Disillusioned, the Desperate, and the Not-Yet Deported.’ Dionne and Joy Reid discuss. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

NFL protests create schism for First Amendment supporters
1 day 3 hours ago
King: 'Insane' that Trump has time to attack NFL players
1 day 2 hours ago
Former NFLer: It's Un-American to say players cannot protest
3 hours 10 min ago
Mueller forges on with multi-layered Russia probe
1 day 2 hours ago
Watch Rev. Sharpton challenge Trump on his message to youth athletes
7 hours 56 min ago
What does GOP hope to achieve with Graham-Cassidy?
1 killed, 7 wounded in Tennessee church shooting
Rep. Maxine Waters: Trump is 'most deplorable'
Stevie Wonder: 'I'm taking a knee for America'
Former NFL player: Trump 'detrimental' to American values

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL