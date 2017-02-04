AM Joy 02/04/17

Donald Trump's African-American agenda

In Donald Trump’s draft executive order barring any immigrants who might need public assistance, there is a line on how the money saved from blocking the immigrants could be invested in “inner-city communities” and “disadvantaged youth.” The AM Joy panel discusses Donald Trump’s African-American agenda. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

