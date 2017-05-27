AM Joy 05/27/17

Does Trump gives speech to U.S. troops about himself

After chastising NATO leaders for ‘not paying their fair share,’ the president used a visit to troops abroad to brag about a foreign trip many see as a disaster. Joy Reid and her panel discuss. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

