AM Joy 03/26/17

Darrell Issa, Steve King running for reelection in 2018

Democrats are looking ahead to key Congressional races in 2018. Joy Reid is joined by California Rep. Darrell Issa's challenger, Mike Levin, and Kim Weaver, who announces she will be running for Iowa Rep. Steve King's seat. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

