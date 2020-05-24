The coronavirus pandemic has hit workers such as meatpacking employees, food service personnel, and other low income job holders in a profound way. MSNBC’s Joy Reid and activist Dr. Rev. William Barber will present a program on the devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economically vulnerable called, ‘American Crisis: Poverty and the Pandemic.’ Reid and Barber discuss the impetus behind the coming special, which airs on Sunday, May 31 at 9 pm ET on MSNBC.