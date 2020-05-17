Coronavirus outbreaks nationwide will impact voting in November, leading vote by mail to become more popular as an option that enables voters to stay safe. Yet, many Republicans are battling vote by mail initiatives, and some belief plans are afoot by the Trump administration to use the U.S. Postal Service to influence the collection of mail-in ballots. Voting rights activist and former Democratic candidate for Georgia governor Stacey Abrams joins Joy Reid to discuss saying that in her view, the GOP is fighting vote by mail because, ‘Republicans are deeply afraid that they will be held accountable for their mismanagement.’