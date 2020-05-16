Coronavirus CDC guidance as states reopen not enough doctor says02:57
The CDC introduced new coronavirus guidelines on Thursday to help businesses and more as states decide to reopen, this after the White House pushed back on an earlier and reportedly more comprehensive set of guidelines. Dr. Corey Hébert, co-chair of the Louisiana governor’s COVID-19 Minority task force, tells Joy Reid, ‘When we are looking at schools and the guidance that we need for restaurants, we need a lot more guidance at first glance.’