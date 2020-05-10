Coronavirus-fueled economic losses continue this Mother’s Day, as millions who would normally spend billions to celebrate moms stay home, impacting restaurants, retailers, and more. Rep. Pramila Jayapal joins Joy Reid to discuss her legislation, The Paycheck Guarantee Act, which would help workers and small businesses stay afloat during the pandemic. Joy is also joined by Melba Wilson, owner of the restaurant Melba’s in Harlem, on the widespread dissatisfaction with the current PPP small business loan system.