AM Joy 07/29/17

Congress overwhelmingly approves Russia sanctions

Joy Reid and her guests discuss ongoing questions regarding possible links between Russia and the Trump administration and campaign, as the White House states the president will sign a new sanctions bill. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Transcripts leak of Trump's Jan. calls to Mexican, Australian leaders
5 hours 40 min ago
Gen. Clark: Winning In Afghanistan Is President’s Responsibility
6 hours 59 min ago
Trump is probably right — The U.S. is losing in Afghanistan
Cotton: Immigration bill protects working-class Americans
8 hours 1 min ago
Durbin: There aren't long lines of Americans to pick apples
7 hours 45 min ago
Trump's approval drops 7 points after health care meltdown
Gore on WH chaos: Last week was like 'Game of Thrones'
Trump lashes out at military advisers: 'We're losing'
Lawrence: Trump is losing his presidency
Booker pushes to spread benefits of pot legalization nationwide

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL