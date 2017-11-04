AM Joy 11/04/17

Chris Matthews new book: Bobby Kennedy’s message of unity

Bobby Kennedy spurred America to “make an effort” on race and other issues of his era, a lesson Chris Matthews and Joy Reid discuss from Matthews’ new book, ‘Bobby Kennedy: A Raging Spirit.’ ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Brazile considered replacing Clinton with Biden
2 hours 11 min ago
Sen. Rand Paul assaulted by man at his home: police
Will Trump attempt to fire Mueller?
1 hour 15 min ago
Bernie Sanders camp: The fix was in against us
RNC accused of ignoring Russia scandal
48 min 13 sec ago
House Intel picks up speed on Russia probe
Velshi: Repealing estate tax won't benefit middle class
Bertrand: Trump admin has selective memory of Papadopoulos
What should companies do to fight harassment?
Lawrence: Trump is lying when he says 'believe me'

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL