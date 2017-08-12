AM Joy 08/12/17

Chaos Erupted At White Nationalist Event

An eyewitness from the White Nationalist riot recounting what he has experienced so far amid the chaos. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump to Guam: 'We're with you 1000%'
13 hours 42 min ago
Rare look at books may explain Trump's fear
16 hours 3 min ago
European leaders: Trump is 'obsessed with Obama'
14 hours 22 min ago
Bush lawyer: Gorka should be fired for Tillerson comments
13 hours 19 min ago
Trump: ‘Big trouble’ if North Korea attacks Guam
18 hours 2 min ago
Joaquin Castro: Trump taking us back to Cold War
Fired NSC staffer says McMaster undermining Trump
Manafort disclosed Trump Jr. meeting months ago
The conspiracy theory memo Trump reportedly loved
Trump's Russia comments were 'sarcastic'

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL