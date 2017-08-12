AM Joy 08/12/17

Chaos at white nationalist rally sparks calls for change

Director Rob Reiner, former White House ethics attorney Richard Painter, and more join Joy Reid on what changes they believe need to be made in the Trump administration following violent clashes at an Alt-Right gathering in Virginia. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump takes heat for blaming Charlottesville violence on ‘many sides’
Charlottesville mayor chides Trump after rally turns deadly
McMaster on Charlottesville: ‘Of course it was terrorism’
DOJ's response to Charlottesville: Is it enough?
3 hours 40 min ago
Fmr. Breitbart consultant blames Trump & Bannon for racism
1 day 1 hour ago
Video captures moment car plows into protesters
Conservative calls for Trump to denounce white nationalists
Pastor pulled to safety at Charlottesville alt-right march
Richard Painter: ‘This is the face of Fascism in the U.S.’
'Vile Bigotry': Trump, politicians condemn Virginia rally

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL