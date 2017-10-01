AM Joy 10/01/17

Chadwick Boseman stars as Thurgood Marshall in ‘Marshall’

Acclaimed actor, Chadwick Boseman, brings the story of Thurgood Marshall’s life before he became a civil rights icon to the big screen in the highly anticipated move, ‘Marshall.’ ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Mnuchin: FEMA doing 'terrific job' in Puerto Rico
Sen. Corker reflects on Trump comments, leaving Senate
'SNL' opens season by taking jab at Trump
2 hours 28 min ago
San Juan mayor responds to Trump
1 day 3 hours ago
Fact Check: Who really benefits from Trump's tax plan?
1 day 22 hours ago
After hurricanes, has Trump ignored the U.S. Virgin Islands?
Bertrand: Russians wanted to 'sow chaos' in 2016
The real reason Tom Price resigned?
Press: We need tax reform, this is not tax reform
Abuse of taxpayer money seen in Trump staff

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL