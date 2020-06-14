Rayshard Brooks, an unarmed African-American man, was fatally shot by an Atlanta police officer in the parking lot of a fast food restaurant, leading to the firing of one officer, and another being placed on administrative leave. Justin Miller, attorney representing the family of Rayshard Brooks, joins MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin in for Joy Reid to discuss, adding, ‘We don't understand why they had to effectuate the arrest in that manner.