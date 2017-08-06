AM Joy 08/06/17

Book ‘He Never Came Home’ examines father-daughter bond

‘He Never Came Home’ editor, Regina R. Robertson, and actress Regina King, who contributed to the book, join Joy Reid to discuss the new work, for which Joy wrote the foreword. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Gov. Jerry Brown: Democrats don’t have a Pelosi problem
McMaster: North Korea missiles a 'grave threat'
4 hours 41 min ago
Maxine Waters on leaks: Start with the president
4 hours 55 min ago
Fox News host suspended amid lewd text allegations
4 hours 11 min ago
The significance of "Detroit"
6 hours 26 min ago
McMaster: Russia has created a dangerous situation
Congress leaves town exhausted and unsuccessful
Stock market gains only benefit some Americans
Is Trump's base having doubts?
What is the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau?

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL