Billionaire Democratic candidates’ impact on the 2020 presidential race, and the impact of extreme wealth on democracy, are fiercely debated by MSNBC analyst Jonathan Capehart, who has worked on a previous Mike Bloomberg campaign, and whose partner currently works for Bloomberg 2020, and Anand Giridharadas, author of ‘Winners Take All.’ Maria Teresa Kumar, president of Voto Latino, also joins Joy Reid to discuss.