AM Joy 02/12/17

Bill Withers talks the Grammys and politics

With the Grammy Awards coming up tonight, Joy Reid speaks to multiple Grammy winner and music icon Bill Withers about whether artists will use the show to share their political beliefs. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

North Korea fires test missile into sea, South Korea says
Did Flynn talk to Russia during Trump's campaign?
1 day 15 hours ago
Trump threatens to defund California
1 day 1 hour ago
First Trump-era ICE raids begin nationwide
1 day 15 hours ago
California dam in crisis raises alarm
1 day 15 hours ago
What options does Trump have on travel ban?
1 day 14 min ago
What is the GOP doing about health care?
Official: Russia eyes sending Snowden to U.S. as 'gift'
GOP feels pressure to counter Trump
Does Trump already dislike being president?

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL