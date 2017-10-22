AM Joy 10/22/17

Bill O’Reilly: Sexual abuse allegations against men in media

Harvey Weinstein, Bill O’Reilly and other powerful men in media are facing sexual abuse, sexual assault, and sexual harassment claims as women increasingly speak out. Joy Reid and her panel discuss. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Pelosi: John Kelly 'needs to set the record straight'
3 hours 5 min ago
Rep. Wilson: Niger will be 'Trump's Benghazi'
2 hours 37 min ago
Female senators reveal #MeToo stories
Schumer: All 48 Democrats support health care deal
Former presidents call for unity at hurricane aid concert
What's the U.S.'s role in Niger?
Trump to allow classified 'JFK files' to be released
Why are U.S. drug prices so high?
Carlson: Sex assault enablers must turn into allies
Astronaut Scott Kelly's stellar year in outer space

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL