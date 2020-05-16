Biden’s VP pick discussed in viral op-ed by black women activists02:31
Joe Biden’s potential vice presidential pick, his campaign’s level of outreach to the black community, and more were discussed in a viral op-ed by black women activists published last week in The Washington Post. One of the signatories to that editorial, co-founder of Black Lives Matter, Alicia Garza, joins Joy Reid to discuss, saying, ‘Black women as the backbone of the Democratic Party are in essence in danger of staying home.’