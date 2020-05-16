AM Joy

Biden’s VP pick discussed in viral op-ed by black women activists

Joe Biden’s potential vice presidential pick, his campaign’s level of outreach to the black community, and more were discussed in a viral op-ed by black women activists published last week in The Washington Post. One of the signatories to that editorial, co-founder of Black Lives Matter, Alicia Garza, joins Joy Reid to discuss, saying, ‘Black women as the backbone of the Democratic Party are in essence in danger of staying home.’May 16, 2020

