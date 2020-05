Joe Biden’s ‘you ain’t black’ gaffe--referring to black voters may be considering Donald Trump--is responded to by radio host Charlamagne Tha God, on whose show Biden made this controversial statement. Charlamagne Tha God joins Joy Reid to discuss saying, ‘It has to come to a point where we stop putting the burden on black voters to show up for Democrats, and start putting the burden on Democrats to show up for black voters.’