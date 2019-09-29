2020 presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke has been calling for Donald Trump’s impeachment long before the whistleblower complaint came out. This week he became the first candidate to call on the president to resign from office. Former Democratic congressman from Texas Beto O’Rourke joins 2020 presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke has been calling for Donald Trump’s impeachment long before the whistleblower complaint came out. This week he became the first candidate to call on the president to resign from office. Former Democratic congressman from Texas Beto O’Rourke joins Joy Reid to discuss, saying, “I am calling on everyone in a position of public trust who has a chance to do something to do it while there is still time.”