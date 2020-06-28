Benghazi-investigating GOP silent on Russian bounties expert says03:18
Donald Trump is accused of not confronting Russia at all after intelligence reports revealed to the White House in March that the Kremlin secretly offered bounties to Taliban-linked militants to kill American soldiers in Afghanistan. The president denies knowledge of Russia’s actions, or ever being briefed. Joy Reid is joined by Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin who asserts, ‘Donald Trump has once more laid down at the feet of Vladimir Putin.’