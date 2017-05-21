AM Joy 05/21/17

Barber reignites King’s ‘Poor People's Campaign’

Joy Reid speaks to Rev. William Barber about how he is stepping down as president of the North Carolina NAACP to resurrect the final crusade of Dr. Martin Luther King – a movement to help the nation's poor.

