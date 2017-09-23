AM Joy 09/23/17

AM JOY 09/23/17

Joy Reid tackles the most important news and political topics of the week and, along with a rotating panel of journalists, will explore how these issues shape the country. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Watch Stevie Wonder NOW at the Global Citizen Festival
Watch Stevie Wonder take a knee 'for America'
Warriors won't visit WH after Trump disinvites Curry
Schumer: Statue of Liberty is our symbol, not that 'damned' wall
Clinton: Trump is 'worse than I thought he would be'
10 hours 52 min ago
Michelle Obama vows to continue fight for girls education
Trump: Fire football players who 'disrespect the flag'
Trump wants to cut U.S. foreign aid
Clinton: Russian meddling 'should terrify every American'
Can single-payer plan savings make up for higher taxes?

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL