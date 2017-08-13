AM Joy 08/13/17

AM JOY 08/13/17

Joy Reid tackles the most important news and political topics of the week and, along with a rotating panel of journalists, will explore how these issues shape the country.

Trump’s initial response to Charlottesville draws criticism
11 hours 47 min ago
Charlottesville mayor chides Trump after rally turns deadly
McMaster on Charlottesville: ‘Of course it was terrorism’
DOJ's response to Charlottesville: Is it enough?
11 hours 14 min ago
Has Trump's economic growth been 'unprecedented?'
2 days 7 hours ago
Report: Mueller seeks interviews with West Wing
Former undercover Nazi: Police inaction encourages white nationalists
Fmr. Breitbart consultant blames Trump & Bannon for racism
Video captures moment car plows into protesters
Conservative calls for Trump to denounce white nationalists

