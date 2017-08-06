AM Joy 08/06/17

AM JOY 08/06/17

Joy Reid tackles the most important news and political topics of the week and, along with a rotating panel of journalists, will explore how these issues shape the country. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Pence: Reports of 2020 presidential run prep are 'laughable'
Gov. Jerry Brown: Democrats don’t have a Pelosi problem
McMaster: North Korea missiles a 'grave threat'
9 hours 22 min ago
Maxine Waters on leaks: Start with the president
9 hours 36 min ago
Fox News host suspended amid lewd text allegations
8 hours 52 min ago
Will UN sanctions on North Korea hold?
The significance of "Detroit"
McMaster: Russia has created a dangerous situation
Congress leaves town exhausted and unsuccessful
Stock market gains only benefit some Americans

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL