AM Joy 07/30/17

AM JOY 07/30/17

Joy Reid tackles the most important news and political topics of the week and, along with a rotating panel of journalists, will explore how these issues shape the country. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Putin says 755 U.S. diplomats need to leave Russia
5 hours 19 min ago
Sec. Price on Obamacare: We'll continue to 'follow the law'
What to expect from new Chief of Staff John Kelly
11 hours 7 min ago
How will new sanctions affect U.S.-Russia relationship?
7 hours 46 min ago
Former rep.: "End of his presidency" if Trump ousts Mueller
10 hours 49 min ago
Lewandowski: Failed health vote was last straw for Priebus
How long will Scaramucci have Trump's favor?
New Orleans mayor: Bring local politicians into health care debate
Fmr. Navy SEAL: 'Policy takes a lot more than a tweet'
Meet the GOP women senators who helped sink Trumpcare

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL