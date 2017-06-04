AM Joy 06/04/17

AM JOY 06/04/17

Joy Reid tackles the most important news and political topics of the week and, along with a rotating panel of journalists, will explore how these issues shape the country. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

12 arrested in London attacks as PM May vows to defeat terrorism
7 dead, 48 wounded in London attack; Police kill 3 suspects
Eyewitness describes acts of heroism during London attack
6 hours 56 min ago
Activists vow to fight back after Trump leaves Paris Agreement
5 hours 53 min ago
Could Trump’s response to London attacks lead to more conflict?
6 hours 30 min ago
London restaurant worker describes knife-wielding man entering eatery
19 hours 11 min ago
Cell phone video captures reported gunfire at London market
Will Elizabeth Warren run for president?
Lawrence: Why Trump gave up 'leader of free world'
Why did Jared Kushner meet with Russian banker?

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL