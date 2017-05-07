AM Joy 05/07/17

AM JOY 05/07/17

Price defends pre-existing condition coverage in bill
Macron wins French presidency over Le Pen
Backlash against Trumpcare erupts across U.S.
Neil deGrasse Tyson speaks about science and Trump
Where Trump could make good on infrastructure vows
How "Dear White People" tackles race
Nance: Was Flynn recruited by foreign powers?
Can Obama and Clinton save a divided party?
Joy: Did the House GOP read the health care bill?
Maddow: Trump neglects to fill key defense roles

