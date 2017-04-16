AM Joy 04/16/17

AM JOY 04/16/17

Joy Reid tackles the most important news and political topics of the week and, along with a rotating panel of journalists, will explore how these issues shape the country.

Is Trump tweeting his way to World War III?
16 hours 7 min ago
VP Pence visits the DMZ
5 hours 32 min ago
Trump calls for investigation into tax day protesters
McCain: North Korea is first 'real test' of Trump's presidency
Rep. Lee: 'Congress is missing in action'
15 hours 53 min ago
Sessions unveils new approach to immigration prosecution
North Korea missile launch fails ‘almost immediately’: U.S. Military
Rev. Sharpton: Trump admin. is threatening civil rights
Rep. Waters: I think Trump is going down
Trump is putting millions at risk with North Korea brinkmanship

