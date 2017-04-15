AM Joy 04/15/17

AM JOY 04/15/17

Joy Reid tackles the most important news and political topics of the week and, along with a rotating panel of journalists, will explore how these issues shape the country. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

North Korea missile launch fails ‘almost immediately’: U.S. Military
Will Trump start World War III via North Korea?
10 hours 39 min ago
Rep. Waters: I think Trump is going down
10 hours 23 min ago
Trump is putting millions at risk with North Korea brinkmanship
23 hours 16 min ago
Rep. Lieu: Jared Kushner should lose security clearance
9 hours 40 min ago
Trump considers military action after domestic losses
Are 'Democrats' taking over the White House?
Judge holds up Arkansas execution spree
Why are Trump supporters still on the train?
North Korea says it's "ready for war" — Is the U.S.?

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL