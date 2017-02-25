AM Joy 02/25/17

AM JOY 02/25/17

Joy Reid tackles the most important news and political topics of the week and, along with a rotating panel of journalists, will explore how these issues shape the country. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

DNC selects Tom Perez as new chair
4 hours 11 min ago
Trump will be the first president to skip WHCD in 30 years
New leaked DHS report discredits Trump travel ban
21 hours 34 min ago
Recap: Trump's first month in office
8 hours 37 min ago
Is the left having a Tea Party moment?
9 hours 19 min ago
GOP congressman admits the resistance is working
Maddow: Trump's loose talk is a chore for staff
Pete Buttigieg drops out race for DNC chair
Media outlets blocked from White House press gaggle
Dan Rather: 'We've never seen anything like this' in WH

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL