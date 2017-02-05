AM Joy 02/05/17

AM Joy 02/05/17

Joy Reid tackles the most important news and political topics of the week and, along with a rotating panel of journalists, will explore how these issues shape the country. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Court knocks back bid to swiftly restore Trump travel ban
How can Democrats oppose Trump's agenda?
8 hours 5 min ago
Pence defends Trump's tweets attacking judge
Donald Trump vs. the world
6 hours 19 min ago
Melissa McCarthy skewers Spicer on 'SNL'
Here's what Trump said when asked about 'killer' Putin
Ryan: GOP committed to 'repeal and replace' Obamacare
Federal judge temporarily blocks travel ban
Sen. Blumenthal: We will block Gorsuch nomination
Maddow: Trump tries rewriting history on botched raid

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL