AM Joy 02/04/17

AM Joy 02/04/17

Joy Reid tackles the most important news and political topics of the week and, along with a rotating panel of journalists, will explore how these issues shape the country. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Federal judge temporarily blocks travel ban
6 hours 37 min ago
Sen. Blumenthal: We will block Gorsuch nomination
6 hours 19 min ago
Maddow: Trump tries rewriting history on botched raid
17 hours 55 min ago
What will come of Steve Bannon's influence over Trump?
6 hours 34 min ago
Flight attendants train to spot human trafficking
Why doesn't the GOP want a fast vote for DeVos?
Voters get creative reaching out to Congress
Bannon's 'Islamic State of America'
Greta: Tragedy in the shadows of Capitol Hill
Spicer: Iran's actions won't go unchecked

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL