AM Joy 01/28/17

Joy Reid tackles the most important news and political topics of the week and, along with a rotating panel of journalists, will explore how these issues shape the country.

Is Trump's refugee ban legal?
10 hours 23 min ago
Trump leaves refugees stranded around the world: reports
States propose bills to penalize protesters
6 hours 53 min ago
Trump forces State Dept. senior staff to resign
What to know about DAPL under Trump
6 hours 53 min ago
Maddow: Trump refugee ban ignores Holocaust lessons
20 hours 34 min ago
Trump calls for 'extreme vetting,' expanding military
Will Mexicans boycott U.S. products?
Here's what happened in Trump's first week
Recording reveals GOP in chaos over Obamacare

