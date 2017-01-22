AM Joy 01/22/17

AM Joy 01/22/17

Joy Reid tackles the most important news and political topics of the week and, along with a rotating panel of journalists, will explore how these issues shape the country. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Conway: WH gave ‘alternative facts’ on Inauguration crowd
Trump will not release tax returns, Conway says
Trump on Women's March: 'Why didn't these people vote?'
7 hours 42 min ago
Michael Moore: ‘We can stop’ education nominee DeVos
8 hours 28 min ago
Fact checking Sean Spicer's Inauguration numbers
22 hours 40 min ago
Steinem: If you force Muslims to register, we'll all register as Muslims
Watch the Women's Marches across the nation
FEC case exposes paid actor Trump supporters
Moore: 'The old guard of the Democratic party has to go'
Trump Justice Dept. delays TX voting rights case

Best of MSNBC

Politics

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL