AM Joy 01/14/17

AM Joy 01/14/17

Joy Reid tackles the most important news and political topics of the week and, along with a rotating panel of journalists, will explore how these issues shape the country. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Maddow: FBI had Trump-Russia dossier in summer 2016
20 hours 34 min ago
Some members of Congress to sit-out inauguration
9 hours 17 min ago
Should Comey stay or go?
7 hours 48 min ago
Obama remembers 'biggest disappointment' as president
Trump: The FBI was "very nice" to Clinton
22 hours 45 min ago
John Lewis: ‘I don’t see Trump as a legitimate president’
20 hours 47 min ago
Obama's speechwriters share favorite moments
Flynn spoke to Russian amb. on day of U.S. retaliation
Democrats furious at FBI Director James Comey
How Biden would have changed the 2016 race

Best of MSNBC

Politics

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL