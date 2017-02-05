AM Joy 02/05/17

Adriano Espaillat on Dem resistance to Trump

Democratic U.S. Rep. Adriano Espaillat joins Joy Reid to discuss joining the protests against Donald Trump’s travel ban, and what Democrats will do to fight the president's controversial policies. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

