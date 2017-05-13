AM Joy 05/13/17

A Comey hearing in public soon?

Joy Reid and her panel discuss the ongoing fallout over Donald Trump suddenly firing former FBI director James Comey—including Republican leaders ignoring what many see as impeachment grounds. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

