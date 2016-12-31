AM Joy 12/31/16

2016: Year of the unprecedented and unexpected

The AM Joy panel recaps 2016, a year filled with unprecedented events. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Singer explains why she quit choir over Trump invite
20 hours 41 min ago
Russian hacking malware found at Vermont utility
5 fights Trump may face in first 100 days
1 day 6 hours ago
Are Obama's sanctions too little, too late?
45 min 2 sec ago
Did Americans see Clinton as hawk or dove?
18 hours 19 min ago
How Hollywood has responded to Trump
2 hours 18 min ago
How are Russian sanctions affecting Trump's transition?
How is U.S. increasing security for NYE?
'We all bleed the same color'
Trump: Putin is 'very smart'

Best of MSNBC

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL