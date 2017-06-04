AM Joy 06/04/17

‘From Muslim point of view, these are despicable people’

Joy Reid and her guests discuss the London Attacks, the Muslim community’s reaction, and the fact that Donald Trump’s apparent attempt to politicize the tragedy may lead to even more conflict. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

12 arrested in London attacks as PM May vows to defeat terrorism
7 dead, 48 wounded in London attack; Police kill 3 suspects
Eyewitness describes acts of heroism during London attack
4 hours 17 min ago
London restaurant worker describes knife-wielding man entering eatery
16 hours 32 min ago
Cell phone video captures reported gunfire at London market
17 hours 5 sec ago
Will Elizabeth Warren run for president?
Lawrence: Why Trump gave up 'leader of free world'
Why did Jared Kushner meet with Russian banker?
Levine: Republicans controlled by fossil fuel industry
Warren: The only thing we've got is our voices

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL