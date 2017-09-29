All In with Chris Hayes 09/29/17

All In 9/29/17

San Juan mayor: 'My people are dying here'
10 hours 22 min ago
Reporter who broke story that led to Tom Price's resignation speaks out
11 hours 51 min ago
More Trump cabinet officials caught using private planes
12 hours 52 min ago
Matthews: Trump has allowed oligarchs to reign free
11 hours 53 min ago
Congressman says Trump having 'Katrina' moment
13 hours 24 min ago
Trump ousts Price over travel expenses that mirror his own
Tom Price resigns as HHS Secretary
GOP aims to put Russian bank lawyer in DoJ job
Puerto Rico Native: Only 10K personnel on ground, while Florida had 40K after Irma
Trump could reportedly reap $1bn under his tax plan

