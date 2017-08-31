All In with Chris Hayes 08/31/17

All In 8/31/17

Chris Hayes discusses the day's top political news. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

IRS 'specialized, secretive investigative' unit aiding Mueller
5 hours 40 min ago
WSJ: Trump lawyers lay out case against obstruction
8 hours 41 min ago
Trump DACA decision threatens swath of U.S.
5 hours 52 min ago
Tubman $20 bill not a priority of Jackson-loving Trump WH
5 hours 45 min ago
State Dept. plays bad cop to Trump's good cop on Russia
4 hours 21 min ago
Eight more explosions expected at Texas chemical plant
Obama's top lawyer: Mueller has assembled best team in 'history'
WaPo: Trump chafes at new chief of staff
Gov. Kasich and Gov. Hickenlooper are trying to save Obamacare
Trump nominates DeVry dean to Education Dept. post

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL