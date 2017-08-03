All In with Chris Hayes 08/03/17

All In 8/3/17

Chris Hayes discusses the day's top political news. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Report: Mueller convenes grand jury in Russia probe
5 hours 34 min ago
Lawrence: If subpoenaed by grand jury, will Trump take the 5th?
4 hours 33 min ago
Flynn discloses more income sources in amended filing
5 hours 16 min ago
W. Virginia's Dem. Gov. switches parties hours after GOP attack
5 hours 51 min ago
Trump Tower too pricey for the Secret Service
5 hours 46 min ago
Beschloss: Trump situation more Nixon than Nixon
Bipartisan efforts aim to block Trump from firing Mueller
NH Sen: We don't need insults from Trump -- we need help
Trump tax expert: Trump-Russia money trail leads to Iceland
Republicans push back at Trump tweet on Russia

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL