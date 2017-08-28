All In with Chris Hayes 08/28/17

All In 8/28/17

Chris Hayes discusses the day's top political news. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Mueller asking if Trump tried to hide purpose of 2016 meeting
7 hours 55 min ago
Collusion or corruption? Debate over new Trump Tower Moscow emails
8 hours 37 min ago
How Ivanka Trump got to sit in Putin's chair
4 hours 29 min ago
Trump may be forced to choose: The wall, or Harvey victims?
4 hours 42 min ago
Hatch would vote yes on release of dossier testimony transcript
4 hours 56 min ago
DNC Chair: Arpaio was even worse than you think
6 hours 21 min ago
Trump stands by Joe Arpaio pardon
9 hours 49 min ago
Why Houston wasn't ready for a big hurricane like Harvey
Exclusive: WH staff warned not to admit Gorka
More administration officials breaking with Trump

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL