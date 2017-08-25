All In with Chris Hayes 08/25/17

All In 8/25/17

Chris Hayes discusses the day's top political news. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

As world watches Harvey, Trump pardons Arpaio, bans trans troops
11 hours 27 min ago
Mueller seeks grad jury testimony from Manafort associates
FEMA Chief: Harvey damage 'is just the beginning'
6 hours 38 min ago
Trump signs memo banning transgender troops
'No one is above the law': McCain reacts to Arpaio pardon
21 hours 12 min ago
Gorka resigns as terrorism adviser to Trump
Can data make America's bail system more fair?
With a pen, Trump sends message to Mueller
Rep. Gallego: 'Trump is a racist ... pardoning another racist'
Historian: Trump flouting pardon intended for 'healing'

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL