All In 7/26/17

WaPo: Trump may replace Sessions during Senate recess
3 hours 53 min ago
Lawrence: Trump's erratic decisions lead to bad consequences
3 hours 40 min ago
Senate rejects straight repeal of Obamacare
6 hours 32 min ago
Trump DoJ pick recently represented Putin-aligned Russian bank
5 hours 4 min ago
Trump bans transgender people from serving in military
6 hours 46 min ago
Duckworth: Trump actions on transgender ban 'sickening'
CBO: 'Skinny repeal' would increase premiums by 20%
Trump donates $100K to Education Dept. after cutting $9 billion
Himes: What if Chelsea Clinton had that Russia meeting?
Republicans split on Sessions-Trump feud

