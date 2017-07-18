All In with Chris Hayes 07/18/17

All In 7/18/17

NBC News: Trump, Putin had second conversation at G20
3 hours 27 min ago
Sanders: Trumpcare fail is victory for American people
3 hours 57 min ago
Maddow: What would Russia want from a pliant US leader?
2 hours 51 min ago
Eighth person identified at Trump Tower meeting
3 hours 12 min ago
Matthews: Trump Jr. told us nothing about his meeting
4 hours 31 min ago
When Trump plays with trucks, a health care bill dies
NBC Poll: Just 12% in key Trump counties back GOP health bill
Trump tells reporters he won’t take responsibility if Obamacare fails
Christie: ‘Confident’ Trump didn’t know about son’s Russia meeting
Sen. Murray to GOP on health care: Join with Trump or work with us

